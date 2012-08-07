* Traders learn from 2008 rally, have financial cushion
* Rising prices and margins mean more credit lines utilised
* Asian banks well placed to pick up trade finance business
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, Aug 7 Big daily moves in grain prices
over the past two months are likely to become even sharper as
traders reduce risk by holding positions for shorter periods,
creating a vicious cycle that increases their need for working
capital and for credit.
Stung by the 2008 food crisis, the major trade houses went
into the storming rally, which started in June, with generous
credit buffers in place.
"If grain prices stay high, then the companies are likely to
try and maintain their cushion, and the opportunities are there
for any bank that wants to make some of its balance sheet
available," said London-based Simon Tyler, head of trade finance
at China Construction Bank.
Corn and wheat prices have risen about 50
percent in the past six weeks and soybeans by around 20
percent, sparked by the worst U.S. dry spell in 56 years. With
no relief in sight, buyers have started returning to the market,
which could prolong the rally.
Traders have had to cope with higher volatility, including
days when corn futures hit their 40 cent trading limit on
several occasions in July and soybeans hit their 70 cent limit
at least once.
The increased volatility has led exchanges to raise margin
requirements - the money a trader needs to put up when taking a
position in the futures market.
According to exchange CME Group Inc, the margin when a
position on the Chicago Board Of Trade's soybean futures
is initiated was $5,063 by the close of business in Monday, Aug.
6, compared with $4,500 on June 27.
To cover the higher margin requirements and prices, traders
need more credit. But increased regulation and the banking
crisis have eroded the ability of European banks in particular
to meet that additional demand.
"Reduced financing by big banks, a direct result of
regulations bankers now face, makes it hard to take positions
and trade," said a European grain trader.
"Futures and options trading volumes may not be as reduced
as one might expect, but CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) will
need to raise margins to cover lots of risk, and that may limit
the ability of traders to hold overnight or longer-term
positions."
Traders and bankers said trading was increasingly being done
on a hand-to-mouth basis, instead of taking a long-term view, as
trade houses have reduced forward books to manage counterparty
risk.
But such defensive moves could exacerbate price volatility,
pushing up margin requirements further. This cycle could
continue as long as players have the funding to stay in the
game, putting pressure on smaller players with less access to
financing.
RISKY BUSINESS
"I think most participants learned from 2008 and went in
well prepared for the unexpected, with more than ample lines to
manage their liquidity risk and to manage their margin call
financing," said Karel Valken, head of trade and commodity
finance at agricultural specialist Rabobank.
"There's not a golden rule, but for a lot of companies it
was 50 percent of lines of credit utilised. The big companies
tend to have more headroom than the smaller merchants."
"Some of the small and mid-size players are now looking more
actively to increase lines," Valken added.
Historical leaders in commodities finance including BNP
Paribas and Credit Agricole are retrenching
from the financing of commodity transactions due to a lack of
dollar financing and to capital requirements under stringent new
rules known as Basel III.
The regulations - to be phased in from next year - require
higher levels of capital and reserves at banks, which will make
commodities lending more expensive.
But Asian banks have stepped up to increase commodity
financing and have been steadily building their international
presence. They are expected to fill at least part of the gap.
"There's definitely been a shift more towards Asian banks
because there is increased appetite in the Asian markets for
commodity financing, and also to the U.S. market simply because
a lot of the European banks are facing difficulties especially
in U.S. funding," said Rabobank's Valken.
China Construction Bank is one such entity, building up its
activities in agriculture and metals in particular, after
opening offices in London and New York in 2009.
"The Asian banks, especially the Chinese banks, are
relatively new to the international markets and are expanding
cautiously. They also want to start with the players that have
big operations or dealings with China or Asia," said China
Construction Bank's Tyler.
Traders said smaller merchants, with little access to banks,
have increasingly had to turn to larger houses for financing.
The big trader delivers the bulk of a grain deal to a bonded
warehouse and releases it piecemeal to the small merchant, who
pays in instalments. Traders said this financing option is
expensive.
(editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)