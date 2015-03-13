* Crops below last year but above average
* Yields below last year's record levels
(Adds detail from paragraph three)
HAMBURG, March 13 Germany's 2015 wheat crop will
fall 4.1 percent on the year to 26.65 million tonnes only
falling slightly from last year's exceptionally large harvest,
the country's association of farm cooperatives said on Friday.
The association forecast the 2015 winter rapeseed crop will
fall 16.6 percent on the year to 5.20 million tonnes.
Germany is the European Union's second largest wheat
producer after France and in most years the EU's largest
producer of rapeseed, the EU's main oilseed for edible oil and
biodiesel production.
The association said Germany's grain harvest of all types is
good but would not quite reach last year's record harvest at
49.59 million tonnes in 2015, down 4.6 percent on the year
although 7.4 percent above the average in the last five years.
The mild winter meant crops had come through without
significant frost damage but the exceptionally high yields
achieved last year are not likely to be repeated, it said.
Rapeseed is set to suffer from both a reduced planted area
and lower yields, it said.
Germany's crop of winter barley, used for animal feed, is
set to fall 4.8 percent on the year to 9.04 million tonnes, it
said. The spring barley crop, used for beer and malt production,
will fall 2.7 percent to 2.01 million tonnes.
The grain maize (corn) crop will fall 5.7 percent to 4.84
million tonnes, it said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)