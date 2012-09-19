CHICAGO, Sept 19 CME Group will adjust
the open-outcry trading hours for grain futures and options next
year when the U.S. Department of Agriculture changes the time it
releases key crop reports.
Starting in January, CME, owner of the Chicago Board of
Trade, will start pit trading at 9:30 a.m. Central time on days
that USDA issues monthly crop reports, an exchange spokesman
said. Pit trading on other days opens at 9:30 a.m. Central.
CME announced the change after the USDA said on Wednesday
that it will issue crop reports at 11 a.m. Central time starting
in January, instead of the current 7:30 a.m.
Earlier this summer, CME changed the start time for pit
trading on report days to 7:20 a.m. from 9:30 a.m. The exchange
opened the pits earlier on report days after expanding its
trading hours to keep electronic markets open nearly around the
clock.