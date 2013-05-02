* Exported 119,653 tonnes of wheat to Iran in February
* Total of 1.02 mln tonnes July 2012-Feb. 2013
* Only 63,000 tonnes in same period a year earlier
HAMBURG, May 2 Germany exported 119,653 tonnes
of wheat to Iran in February, figures from the German statistics
agency showed on Thursday, suggesting that Western sanctions
against Tehran are not hindering sales.
This brought total German wheat exports to Iran in the
period between July 2012 and the end of February 2013 to 1.024
million tonnes, agency figures showed, against only 63,000
tonnes in the same period a year earlier.
"Iran is the main customer for German wheat this season, by
far the biggest customer for the total 1.9 million tonnes
exported since July," a German trader said. "The sanctions do
not seem to be troubling (wheat sales to Iran)."
Germany had also exported 125,577 tonnes of wheat to Iran in
January 2013 and 129,000 tonnes of wheat to Iran in December
2012.
The European Union and the United States have imposed
toughened sanctions meant to discourage Tehran's nuclear
programme, which they say has a military purpose. Iran rejects
these allegations, insisting that its atomic programme is
peaceful.
Western sanctions do not target food shipments, but
financial measures have frozen Iranian companies out of much of
the global banking system, hindering payments for imports on
which Iran relies for much of its food.
European traders said on March 21 that Iran's state grain
buyer GTC had bought 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, with
60,000 tonnes due for shipment from Australia and 60,000 tonnes
from Germany.
On March 15 traders said that a ship was due in a German
port to load about 55,000 tonnes of wheat for Iran.
No wheat shipments have been made from Pakistan to Iran
under a one million tonne barter deal, proposed in March last
year and agreed in August, because of unresolved payment issues,
trade sources said on April 12.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Goodman)