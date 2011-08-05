(Updates with grain board comment)

BAGHDAD Aug 5 Iraq has purchased 100,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat and 50,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, the head of the state-run grain board, Hassan Ibrahim, said on Friday.

He told Reuters Glencore will provide the U.S. wheat and United Grain will provide the Russian wheat.

Traders, who earlier reported the Russian wheat purchase, had expected Iraq to enter the market after a disappointing harvest, which will probably raise its import requirements.

Iraq has said drought cut its wheat harvest to 1.73 million tonnes, below previous forecasts of 2 million-2.5 million tonnes. It produced 1.86 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Khalid al-Ansary; Editing by Anthony Barker)