GE's Immelt says U.S. "diverging" from the world
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
* Deputy minister forecasts "average" crop of 13-15 mln tonnes
* Kazakh 2011 harvest post-Soviet record of 27 mln tonnes
* Sown area little changed at 16.3 mln hectares (Adds quote, details)
ASTANA, Feb 21 Kazakhstan expects its grain harvest to revert to an average level of between 13 million and 15 million tonnes this year, a sharp decline from the record post-Soviet crop of 2011, Deputy Agriculture Minister Muslim Umiryayev said on Tuesday.
Central Asia's largest wheat exporter harvested 27 million tonnes of grain by clean weight last year, its largest crop since independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. In drought-hit 2010, the harvest was only 12.2 million tonnes.
"We are forecasting the 2012 harvest at an average level of 13 to 15 million tonnes," Umiryayev told a news conference. He later specified this level as the average for the last 12 years.
The ministry said in a statement that the total area sown to grain in Kazakhstan was expected to reach 16.3 million hectares in 2012, slightly more than the 16.2 million hectares last year.
Within this total, the area sown to wheat in 2012 would decline to 13.5 million hectares from 13.8 million tonnes last year, the ministry said. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton; editing by Keiron Henderson)
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in January after three straight months of strong gains, but did little to change views that manufacturing was recovering from a prolonged slump amid rising commodity prices.
COLOMBO, Feb 27 Sri Lankan shares fell on Monday to hit their lowest close in more than two weeks as investors were worried over rising interest rates, but foreign buying and block deals in Expolanka Holdings boosted the turnover.