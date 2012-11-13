* Farmers complain of official pressure to exaggerate yields
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Nov 13 Kazakhstan's Agriculture Ministry
said it suspected regional grain-belt governments of
exaggerating the size of their crops to win political favour,
raising the possibility that exports could be lower than
forecast.
According to figures supplied by local governments, the
drought-ravaged grain crop fell to 12.3 million tonnes by clean
weight this year from a post-Soviet high of 27 million tonnes
last year, the ministry said.
Deputy Agriculture Minister Muslim Umiryayev said on
Tuesday, however, that the three biggest grain regions - Akmola,
Kostanai and Northern Kazakhstan - reported a combined grain
crop of 11.2 million tonnes, while satellite monitoring data
showed a crop of just 9.8 million tonnes.
"What causes the Agriculture Ministry concern is that we
have a discrepancy of 1.4 million tonnes," Umiryayev told a news
conference. The ministry will verify the data within a month.
"Beyond all doubt, if our data are confirmed we will revise
our export potential," the deputy minister said.
Large-scale distortions of grain crop data in one of the
world's 10 biggest wheat-exporting countries, if confirmed,
would smack of a Soviet-era corruption scandal, when the leaders
of neighbouring Uzbekistan reported implausibly high cotton
harvests, which were later disproved by satellite photos.
This could also embarrass veteran President Nursultan
Nazarbayev, who has ruled the oil-rich country with a firm hand
for more than two decades. He personally appoints regional heads
and is often photographed walking in fields of waving wheat.
"We are seeing more frequent cases of collective farms and
private farmers addressing the (agriculture) minister's blog to
complain about illegal demands by regional administrations to
upwardly distort grain yields," Umiryayev said.
A farmer from Kostanai region wrote to the minister,
Asylzhan Mamytbekov, on Nov. 2. He identified himself as
"Citizen" and said he had been compelled by district authorities
to report higher yields than were true.
"These distortions are not by 0.1 or 0.2 tonnes per hectare,
but two-fold," he wrote. "Those refusing to do so are
intimidated with non-stop inspections by various state bodies.
How long will this lawlessness last?"
COWS FROM SPACE?
The three northern regions, stretching from Siberia to the
capital Astana, typically account for three quarters of the area
that Kazakhstan sows to grain. Kostanai in particular felt the
drought: the average yield in the province fell by 64 percent.
Kanat Gabdulin, head of the agriculture department in the
Kostanai regional administration, disputed the ministry's
suspicions of discrepancy between its data and satellite images.
"I disagree," he told Reuters by telephone. "You can spot
the presence of a plant and its variety from space, but how do
you establish its mass? Do you fancy establishing a cow's weight
from space?" he said. "We have exact data for Kostanai region."
Government officials in Northern Kazakhstan and Akmola, the
region which surrounds Astana, could not be reached for comment.
The ministry said in a statement that "realistic statistics
reflecting true grain yields ... are crucial for safeguarding
the country's food security". It did not say where it obtained
the satellite data.
Yields approximately halved on average to 0.98 tonnes per
hectare, the ministry data based on regional reports showed.
Kazakhstan's population of 16.7 million consumes about 2.5
million tonnes of grain annually. Domestic supplies are not
endangered by the drought, but the country will have to dig into
carryover stocks to maintain its position on the world market.
The ministry, basing its forecast on the 12.3 million tonne
crop number, said Kazakhstan would have around 8 million tonnes
of grain available for export in the 2012/13 marketing year.
The 8 million-tonne export forecast, about 1 million tonnes
more than Mamytbekov predicted last week, was
based on carryover stocks of 9.8 million tonnes as of July 1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts Kazakhstan's
wheat exports in 2012/13 at 7.0 million tonnes, down from 11.4
million tonnes in the preceding season.
Kazakhstan exported a record 12.1 million tonnes of grain in
the year to June 30, 2012. In the season before that, which also
followed a drought, it exported only 5.9 million tonnes.
Umiryayev said Kazakhstan had exported around 600,000 tonnes
of grain and flour in grain equivalent in October. Monthly
exports have declined from nearly 1 million tonnes since August,
when government subsidies on high rail tariffs were removed.
