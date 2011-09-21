SEOUL, Sept 21 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 85,000 tonnes of corn and 20,000 tonnes of soybean meal for December delivery via tenders, while it passed on other tenders for feed wheat and soybean meal, traders said on Wednesday.

Details of the purchases are as follows:

--Corn

TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL

55,000 STX Corp $340.54 Dec. 15, 2011

30,000 STARCOM $312.23 Dec. 25, 2011

*Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.

--Soybean meal

TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL

20,000 STARCOM $403.23 Dec. 25, 2011

*Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo and Ulsan. (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)