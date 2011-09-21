SEOUL, Sept 21 South Korea's largest feedmaker
Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 85,000 tonnes of corn and 20,000
tonnes of soybean meal for December delivery via tenders, while
it passed on other tenders for feed wheat and soybean meal,
traders said on Wednesday.
Details of the purchases are as follows:
--Corn
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL
55,000 STX Corp $340.54 Dec. 15, 2011
30,000 STARCOM $312.23 Dec. 25, 2011
*Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.
--Soybean meal
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL
20,000 STARCOM $403.23 Dec. 25, 2011
*Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo and Ulsan.
(Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)