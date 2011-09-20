SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it will invest a total of $13 million over the next three years to boost soybean and wheat production in Russia in a move to hike overseas food supplies.

South Korea is heavily dependent on imported grains and other commodities to feed Asia's fourth largest economy.

The world's top shipbuilder aims to produce a combined 7,000 tonnes per year of soybean and wheat from land in Siberia from 2012, Hyundai Heavy said in a statement.

It said a 2009 investment in Russia helped it produce a total of 7,800 tonnes of soybean and corn in 2010. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by David Chance)