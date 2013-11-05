(Corrects average daily volume data to millions of contracts in
13th paragraph)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 4 CME Group Inc Executive
Chairman Terrence Duffy on Monday defended a controversial
decision to consider electronic trades when settling grain
prices as "the right thing to do," as a trial over the move
entered its second day.
Traders who work in the open-outcry futures pits on the
Chicago Board of Trade's 140-year-old agricultural trading floor
sued CME, which owns the CBOT, in June 2012 to halt settlement
rules that factored in electronic transactions, saying the
change would kill their business.
Traders argue that CME failed to hold a required vote to
approve the change among certain holders of CBOT memberships.
CME, the largest U.S. futures market operator, says it did not
need to take a vote.
Prior to the change, the CBOT had a century-old tradition of
settling futures prices for crops like corn and soybeans based
on transactions executed in the pits.
Duffy said in court that it was proper to include electronic
activity in the process because a majority of the volume in
agricultural markets is executed electronically. The former
method of settling prices based solely on open-outcry activity
excluded electronic traders from end-of-day trading, he added.
"It's a fairness issue," Duffy said when a defense attorney
asked him why he approved the change.
Duffy was the second high-profile CME executive to testify
during the trial. Chief Executive Phupinder Gill appeared on
Friday in the same small courtroom in downtown Chicago.
On Monday, open-outcry traders packed the few spaces
available for spectators. Befitting their reputation as a rowdy
bunch, Cook County Circuit Court Judge Jean Prendergast Rooney
scolded some for talking while witnesses were testifying.
CME implemented the revised settlement procedure for corn
and soy futures last year after initially proposing to make the
change in livestock markets as well. The exchange operator did
not adjust the rules for livestock trading because it did not
have as much data regarding market participants in the livestock
markets, Duffy said.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which
oversees CME and the CBOT, also had expressed concerns about the
practice of basing end-of-day grain settlement prices solely on
open-outcry activity, Duffy and Gill said separately.
Informal discussions about a potential change to livestock
settlement rules have continued, they said.
Lawyers for the traders have said it was wrong for CME to
apply the settlement process to the grain markets if it was not
changing the rules for livestock. The pit-based settlement
process was not in violation of CFTC rules, they noted.
Despite being well-known markets and a part of the CBOT's
history, corn and soy account for only a slice of CME trading.
Average daily volume in CME's agricultural commodity markets
during the third quarter was 1.009 million contracts, compared
with 5.839 million contracts for its flagship interest rate
products.
Ralph Dynek, a trader in CBOT's corn pit, said his trading
volume and income have tumbled as a direct result of the revised
settlement rule took effect last year.
"I'm just a little trader, trying to get a vote," he told
the judge.
The trial is set to resume on Tuesday and conclude on
Wednesday. A verdict probably will not be announced on
Wednesday, lawyers for both sides said.
Among those still expected to testify are CME's chief
operating officer, Bryan Durkin; Dean Payton, managing director
for market regulation; and Charlie Carey, a former CBOT
chairman.
(Editing by Eric Walsh and Leslie Adler)