* Almost 300 traders sign petition for shorter trading day
* CME can "right a wrong" by cutting hours - trader
* CME does not immediately respond to request for comment
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 25 Grain traders circulated a
petition on Tuesday asking the Chicago Board of Trade to reduce
the nearly non-stop trading hours it implemented earlier this
year.
Nearly 300 people signed the petition, started by a longtime
independent trader, on its first day.
The petition calls on CME Group Inc, which owns the
Board of Trade, to shorten the trading hours for corn, wheat and
soybean futures and options that it expanded earlier this year
to fend off competition from archival IntercontinentalExchange
Inc.
The longer hours have spread out trading volume, cutting
liquidity in the markets and increasing volatility, according to
traders
CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"There's a general feeling that the markets are a mile wide
and an inch deep," said Dan Brophy, who started the petition.
ICE mounted the biggest challenge yet to CME's cornerstone
U.S. grain futures business in May when it launched five
look-alike wheat, corn and oilseed contracts.
CME expanded its trading cycle to 21 hours a session from 17
hours in response to the threat from ICE. However, the threat
has turned out to be minimal, as ICE's contracts have failed to
attract significant volume.
ICE recently halved the exchange fees to trade its grain
contracts, a move that was seen as an attempt to drum up
business for its struggling markets.
CME officials "have the opportunity to right a wrong" by
reducing the trading hours, said Terry Linn, an analyst for the
Linn Group who signed the petition.
"The 21-hour trading day has been a flop," he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week said that it
will in January begin issuing major agricultural reports at
midday to take advantage of greater liquidity in the grain
markets.
The department abandoned its traditional, early-morning
release of key crop data following the start of nearly
around-the-clock futures trading, which kept grain markets open
for the first time when the reports are released.