(Adds more quotes, details, background, analyst comment)
* A floating tariff may be set if exports exceeds 23-24 mln
T
* Russia exports 10.7 mln T of grain so far
* The tariff unlikely to be set in 2011
* Analyst supports the timely tariff plan announcement
By Aleksandras Budrys
MOSCOW, Oct 11 Russia is looking at a protective
export duty to keep grain in the country if exports exceed 23-24
million tonnes in the current crop year, First Deputy Prime
Minister Viktor Zubkov told reporters on Tuesday.
"This year the crop is going to be 90, maybe 92 million
tonnes," Zubkov said.
"We would need 70-72 million tonnes for domestic
consumption. But we also need some 15-16 million tonnes for
carryover stocks by the end of the year. Therefore we can afford
exports of 23-24 million tonnes in the current crop year."
Russia had opening stocks of more than 20 million tonnes at
the beginning of the year.
Moscow on July 1 lifted a ban on grain exports imposed last
year during a catastrophic drought, but has signalled its
preferred method of export control this year would be an export
duty.
This measure was supported by the powerful grain industry
lobby the Russian Grain Union.
"It will be a floating tariff," Zubkov said without
providing details. The government will prepare a draft order by
Nov. 1 detailing the duty plan.
He added that the government aimed to keep domestic wheat
prices in the range of 5,600-6,500 roubles ($177.70-206.30)per
tonne.
Average EXW third-grade milling wheat offer prices declined
in the European part of Russia by 75 roubles ($2.34) to 6,050
roubles ($188.77) per tonne last week, fourth-grade by 100
roubles to 5,900 roubles analysts have said.
Zubkov said that the tariff will not be introduced this
calendar year as since the lifting of the ban on July 1 Russia
has exported 10.7 million tonnes of grain and could export a
total of 18-19 million tonnes until January 1.
ANALYST SUPPORTS THE PLAN
A leading Russian agricultural analyst supported the timely
announcement of the plan.
"It is an absolutely reasonable measure and it has a
forestalling effect," Andrei Sizov Sr, President and CEO of
SovEcon thinktank commented, adding that the announcement would
permit traders to prepare for possible restrictions.
"In fact this is now seen as a hypothetical measure because
currently we don't know how much we will export. We have
exported 11 million tonnes and may export another 12-13, but we
don't know what domestic and international prices will be. This
measure may not be introduced if exports prove to be
uncompetitive."
He said international prices were falling and Ukraine has
decided to abolish its export duties and increase exports
pushing prices further down.
Russian grain exports normally decline from October-November
when stormy weather sets in at its main export Black Sea ports
and later when rivers freeze.
($1 = 31.513 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys)