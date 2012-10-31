UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia's investment and trading group Summa has asked the state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, to fund a possible acquisition of Australia's GrainCorp, sources familiar with the process told Reuters on Wednesday.
"There was an apply to VEB. Summa is still interested in global grain business," one of the sources said.
However, Summa may drop that request because the asset can be too large for the Russian group, another source, familiar with the plans, added.
Summa, co-owner of Russian grain trading firm United Grain Co (UGC), has been interested in global grain trading assets.
Summa and VEB declined to comment.
U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland made a $2.8-billion bid for GrainCorp on Oct 22, sending shares in Australia's last independent grains handler soaring, as markets bet on a higher offer price or rival bids being flushed out.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property