* Supplies from Rostov are largely paralysed -trader
* NCSP gets 150 railcars/day versus usual 450-500 -source
(Writes through, adds comments about railroads)
By Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Jan 31 Winds and snow are hindering
grain supply from southern Russia to Novorossiisk on the Black
Sea, the port's operator and traders said on Friday, slowing the
country's return to the global wheat market.
Russia, one of the world's top five wheat exporters to
regions including North Africa and the Middle East, became
competitive again on international markets in January, after a
three-month hiatus, because the rouble has now weakened along
with emerging market currencies.
But bad weather has caused logistical problems in
Novorossiisk, Russia's largest port on the Black Sea, and on the
railway to the port from its grain producing southern Rostov
region.
"There is a problem: no ships and no railcars basically," a
Moscow-based trader said. "We are losing money, but hope that
these problems will be fixed soon."
Loading at the port has been suspended due to windy weather,
the Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) Group said
earlier on Friday. The port operator provides the largest
outlets for Russian energy and commodity exports.
A source in NCSP also said snowfall in the Rostov region was
affecting rail traffic. NCSP was receiving only 150 railway cars
a day carrying various products instead of the usual 450-500
cars, the source added.
"Supplies from Rostov are basically paralysed now," another
Moscow-based trader said. He estimated that snow was up to 80
centimetres deep in places near Rostov.
Russia's state railway corporation RZhD said trains were
arriving with delays due to snow on the line to Novorossiisk but
did not give detailed data.
Novorossiisk suspended crude oil exports on Thursday due to
a storm, and is expecting to resume loadings on Feb. 5, oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft said.
Russia's state weather forecaster predicted winds near
Novorossiisk on Friday with speeds of between 24 and 29 metres
per second (86.5-104.4 km per hour) and gusts of up to 32 metres
per second. The temperature around the port was minus 10 degrees
Celsius.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Polina Devitt; Editing by
Anthony Barker)