MOSCOW Dec 15 Summa, a privately owned
investment group, has expressed interest in a 50 percent minus
one share stake in Russian state grain trader United Grain Co.
(UGC) which the government is set to sell, the head of UGC told
Reuters on Thursday.
"Summa had sent a letter to the government manifesting its
interest in buying the stake and the government informed us
about it," Sergei Levin said.
Summa confirmed its interest.
"Due to macroeconomic factors, the Summa group is interested
in agribusiness including the United Grain Co," Summa First Vice
President Alexander Vinokurov said in an e-mailed statement.
"Currently we cannot talk about a potential deal as we have
no information on the date or conditions of the sale," he added.
Russia has committed to selling 100 percent of UGC by 2012
under its World Trade Organisation accession agreement.
President Dmitry Medvedev signed in early November an order
authorising the government to organise within six months an
additional share issue of the UGC and to sell 50 percent minus
one share in the trader.
Levin said that he was not aware of any other potential
buyers of the stake.
He said that UGC had appointed Deloitte and Touche to
estimate the value of the company and is choosing an investment
consultant.
Summa Group is involved in projects ranging from oil to
telecoms and has stakes in two grain export terminals in
Russia's main deep sea port of Novorossiisk. UGC controls one of
the two terminals.
Summa and UGC have recently announced a plan to jointly
build a new grain terminal in Russia's far east.
