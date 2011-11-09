MOSCOW Nov 9 The Russian government will sell
49 percent minus one share in the country's main state grain
trader, according to an order signed by President Dmitry
Medvedev and published on Wednesday in the government gazette
Rossiiskaya Gazeta.
It orders the government to organize an additional issue of
shares in the trader, the United Grain Co (UGC), within 6
months, ensuring that the state retains a controlling stake of
50 percent plus one share.
The order gives no more details about the share issue.
Viktor Krupenin, UGC spokesman, said on Wednesday that it was up
to the government to determine how the shares would be placed.
"We do not know precisely what will be the final mechanism,
but it is likely that there would be no initial public
offering," Krupenin said in an e-mailed statement.
"It looks like the talk is about a closed subscription for
investors to be selected and recommended by independent
advisers. We cannot yet say if foreign investors or an investor
will participate."
United Grain Co is on a hit-list of state-controlled
companies under consideration for eventual privatisation
. Russia sold 10 percent in VTB , the
country's No.2 bank, earlier this year, raising over $3 billion.
The planned sale of a minority stake in Sberbank
, Russia's largest bank, is however on hold due to
difficult market conditions. No dates have been confirmed for
any further sell-offs.
He said that it was too early to determine the volume of
investments the company could secure via the share placement as
advisers for the process have not yet been named.
In December 2009, Sergei Levin, chief executive of UGC, told
Reuters that the newly formed company needed investments of up
to 99 billion roubles ($3.3 billion) until 2015 to implement an
ambitious plan to reach 16 million tonnes of grain exports.
He also said that to ensure the investments the government
could sell its control in the company.
But in June 2010, on the eve of a severe drought which hit
Russia, UGC had cut the investment target to 52 billion roubles.
($1 = 30.288 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys, Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Helen Massy-Beresford)