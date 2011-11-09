MOSCOW Nov 9 The Russian government will sell 49 percent minus one share in the country's main state grain trader, according to an order signed by President Dmitry Medvedev and published on Wednesday in the government gazette Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

It orders the government to organize an additional issue of shares in the trader, the United Grain Co (UGC), within 6 months, ensuring that the state retains a controlling stake of 50 percent plus one share.

The order gives no more details about the share issue. Viktor Krupenin, UGC spokesman, said on Wednesday that it was up to the government to determine how the shares would be placed.

"We do not know precisely what will be the final mechanism, but it is likely that there would be no initial public offering," Krupenin said in an e-mailed statement.

"It looks like the talk is about a closed subscription for investors to be selected and recommended by independent advisers. We cannot yet say if foreign investors or an investor will participate."

United Grain Co is on a hit-list of state-controlled companies under consideration for eventual privatisation . Russia sold 10 percent in VTB , the country's No.2 bank, earlier this year, raising over $3 billion.

The planned sale of a minority stake in Sberbank , Russia's largest bank, is however on hold due to difficult market conditions. No dates have been confirmed for any further sell-offs.

He said that it was too early to determine the volume of investments the company could secure via the share placement as advisers for the process have not yet been named.

In December 2009, Sergei Levin, chief executive of UGC, told Reuters that the newly formed company needed investments of up to 99 billion roubles ($3.3 billion) until 2015 to implement an ambitious plan to reach 16 million tonnes of grain exports.

He also said that to ensure the investments the government could sell its control in the company.

But in June 2010, on the eve of a severe drought which hit Russia, UGC had cut the investment target to 52 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.288 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Aleksandras Budrys, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)