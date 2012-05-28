* Summa to buy stake in United Grain Company - UGC

By Natalia Ishchenko and Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, May 28 Russian investment group Summa will pay almost 6 billion roubles ($186 million) for a 50 percent minus one share stake in Russian state grain trader United Grain Company (UGC), giving it a big role in one of the world's biggest wheat markets.

The stake in UGC could catapult Summa's businessman owner Ziyavudin Magomedov into a powerful player on world agricultural markets as Russia may become the second-largest wheat exporter this year, recovering from 2010's drought.

Magomedov is viewed in the industry has having close ties to Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by President Vladimir Putin.

The board of UGC said in a statement it had approved Summa's bid of 5.95 billion roubles, while consultants to UGC recommended the firm launch a 5.44 billion rouble additional share issue to allow the government to retain majority control.

UGC, which generated revenue of 27.1 billion roubles last year and is expected to have made gross profit of 3.5 billion, will use the funds raised from the part-privatisation to finance its investment programme.

The company plans to spend 17 billion roubles on investment in 2011-2013, the chairman of UGC's board of directors Sergei Aleksashenko said in a statement.

Summa - which also controls the port Novorossiysk and is in talks to buy control of transport group FESCO - was one of two short-listed bidders for UGC alongside sugar and pork producer Rusagro.

Rusagro offered 5.725 billion roubles for the stake, UGC added. A spokesman for Rusagro declined to comment.

France's Louis Dreyfus and several Russian firms had previously coveted the stake, while Kuban AgroHolding, which is owned by powerful Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, looked at the deal but concluded its conditions were unclear.

The deal for UGC and conditions for bidders were approved informally by first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

WORLD LEADER

A stake in UGC could allow Summa to benefit from rising global wheat prices, which have increased in recent weeks on concerns that adverse weather in the world's top suppliers the United States, Russia and Australia is affecting output.

The prices of benchmark Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 17 percent in the week to May 20, its biggest weekly gain in 16 years.

Summa is involved in exporting Russian grain via Novorossiysk, while its other interests include renovating the Bolshoi Theatre and building an oil terminal in Rotterdam.

Summa believes that UGC can become a world leader in grain trading and plans to develop its infrastructure, the group has told Reuters.

Summa does not disclose detailed financial results, but said it plans to finance the deal with UGC using its own and borrowed funds, a source familiar with the deal said.

($1 = 32.0337 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting and writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by John Bowker)