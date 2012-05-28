* Summa to buy stake in United Grain Company - UGC
By Natalia Ishchenko and Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, May 28 Russian investment group Summa
will pay almost 6 billion roubles ($186 million) for a 50
percent minus one share stake in Russian state grain trader
United Grain Company (UGC), giving it a big role in one of the
world's biggest wheat markets.
The stake in UGC could catapult Summa's businessman owner
Ziyavudin Magomedov into a powerful player on world agricultural
markets as Russia may become the second-largest wheat exporter
this year, recovering from 2010's drought.
Magomedov is viewed in the industry has having close ties to
Dmitry Medvedev, who was appointed as prime minister by
President Vladimir Putin.
The board of UGC said in a statement it had approved Summa's
bid of 5.95 billion roubles, while consultants to UGC
recommended the firm launch a 5.44 billion rouble additional
share issue to allow the government to retain majority control.
UGC, which generated revenue of 27.1 billion roubles last
year and is expected to have made gross profit of 3.5 billion,
will use the funds raised from the part-privatisation to finance
its investment programme.
The company plans to spend 17 billion roubles on investment
in 2011-2013, the chairman of UGC's board of directors Sergei
Aleksashenko said in a statement.
Summa - which also controls the port Novorossiysk
and is in talks to buy control of transport group
FESCO - was one of two short-listed bidders for UGC
alongside sugar and pork producer Rusagro.
Rusagro offered 5.725 billion roubles for the stake, UGC
added. A spokesman for Rusagro declined to comment.
France's Louis Dreyfus and several Russian firms had
previously coveted the stake, while Kuban AgroHolding, which is
owned by powerful Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, looked at the
deal but concluded its conditions were unclear.
The deal for UGC and conditions for bidders were approved
informally by first deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov, a
government source told Reuters on Monday.
WORLD LEADER
A stake in UGC could allow Summa to benefit from rising
global wheat prices, which have increased in recent weeks on
concerns that adverse weather in the world's top suppliers the
United States, Russia and Australia is affecting output.
The prices of benchmark Chicago wheat futures climbed
more than 17 percent in the week to May 20, its biggest weekly
gain in 16 years.
Summa is involved in exporting Russian grain via
Novorossiysk, while its other interests include renovating the
Bolshoi Theatre and building an oil terminal in Rotterdam.
Summa believes that UGC can become a world leader in grain
trading and plans to develop its infrastructure, the group has
told Reuters.
Summa does not disclose detailed financial results, but said
it plans to finance the deal with UGC using its own and borrowed
funds, a source familiar with the deal said.
($1 = 32.0337 Russian roubles)
Additional reporting and writing by Polina Devitt
John Bowker)