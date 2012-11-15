SYDNEY Nov 15 Australia's GrainCorp said it is not looking to be sold and was focussing on a growth strategy after rejecting a A$2.8 billion bid by U.S. agricultural giant Archer Daniels Midland Co.

GrainCorp Chief Executive Alison Watkins told a conference call that the bid last month by ADM had been unsolicited and undervalued the firm.

"We have dealt with it," she said.