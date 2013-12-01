SYDNEY Dec 2 The chief executive of GrainCorp
Ltd has resigned just days after the government
rejected a takeover of the Australian grains handler by U.S.
agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Inc.
In a statement on Monday, CEO Alison Watkins said she had
planned to leave GrainCorp once ADM had secured control of the
company.
However, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey rejected ADM's
A$2.8 billion ($2.56 billion) bid on Friday, bowing to pressure
from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision.
"It is with great regret that the Board has accepted
Alison's resignation, however we respect her decision to move
on, particularly when a change of control in GrainCorp was
broadly expected to occur over the coming weeks," said Chairman
Don Taylor, who will assume a temporary role as executive
chairman while a search for a replacement is conducted.