SYDNEY Dec 2 The chief executive of GrainCorp Ltd has resigned just days after the government rejected a takeover of the Australian grains handler by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Inc.

In a statement on Monday, CEO Alison Watkins said she had planned to leave GrainCorp once ADM had secured control of the company.

However, Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey rejected ADM's A$2.8 billion ($2.56 billion) bid on Friday, bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision.

"It is with great regret that the Board has accepted Alison's resignation, however we respect her decision to move on, particularly when a change of control in GrainCorp was broadly expected to occur over the coming weeks," said Chairman Don Taylor, who will assume a temporary role as executive chairman while a search for a replacement is conducted.