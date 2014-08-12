BRIEF-Ferrero International to buy Fannie May
* Ferrero international s.a. To acquire u.s. Chocolate confectionery manufacturer fannie may
SYDNEY Aug 12 GrainCorp Ltd said on Tuesday it did not consult former takeover bidder Archer Daniels Midland Co over its decision to appoint Mark Palmquist as new managing director and chief executive officer.
Don Taylor, executive chairman and interim CEO of GrainCorp, said the company did not consult ADM despite it owning almost 20 percent and rumours persisting that the U.S. agribusiness would return with a renewed bid for GrainCorp in the future. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Paul Tait)
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
DETROIT, March 15 The top executive of automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Wednesday that he has "zero interest in pursuing" merger talks with his counterpart at Volkswagen AG