CANBERRA, March 6 Australia's GrainCorp
expects to export around 9 million tonnes of grain in
the year to September 2012, up from 8 million tonnes last year
and about double its annual exports in a normal year.
Alison Watkins, chief executive at GrainCorp, said she was
optimistic about the country's 2012/13 wheat crop thanks to
favourable growing conditions.
"We are expecting a strong export year. Last year, a lot of
grain was carried over and this year we are expecting to do
around 9 million tonnes," she told Reuters on the sidelines of
the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and
Sciences (ABARES) 2012 outlook conference.
"It is a very big year, as in a normal year exports are more
in the range of 4-5 million tonnes."
Australia was on track for another strong crop after
producing a record wheat crop of around 29.5 million tonnes in
the 2011/12 growing season, though the quality would depend on
the weather, she added.
"It is hard to say as the quality depends on very specific
rainfall events. We are generally optimistic about the crop
prospects as there is a good amount of sub-soil moisture so that
creates favourable planting and growing conditions."
