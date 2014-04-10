By Colin Packham
| SYDNEY, April 10
SYDNEY, April 10 Australia's regulatory watchdog
will reduce regulation at one of GrainCorp's grain
terminals after competition was boosted by new rivals, likely
fuelling speculation of a renewed bid for the company.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said on Thursday that new rivals meant GrainCorp's terminal at
Newcastle in New South Wales state, one of eight the company
runs, was now operating at a disadvantage.
The Australian government last November rejected a A$2.8
billion ($2.6 billion) bid for GrainCorp by Archer Daniels
Midland Co, citing a lack of competition for the
company's east coast grain handing operations.
Since the rejection, rivals have been targetting GrainCorp's
business and recent comments by a government minister that
"there may be another opportunity at some stage" for ADM to
pursue GrainCorp have prompted analysts to suggest a deal could
be revisited.
The ACCC's decision to lighten regulation governing access
to users follows the opening of the Newcastle Agri Terminal,
backed by Western Australian grain exporter CBH Group and
commodity trader Glencore Xstrata.
GrainCorp spokesman Angus Trigg welcomed the move, but said
many of the company's ports were still constrained by
regulations that did not apply to rivals.
"Where there is regulation, it is critical that there is a
level playing field," he said.
A consortium of grain handlers has announced plans to build
a new terminal at Port Kembla in New South Wales state, near
GrainCorp's largest east coast terminal.
The decision meant GrainCorp may also apply to the ACCC to
have regulation reduced at its Port Kembla terminal, a source
told Reuters.
($1 = 1.0692 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)