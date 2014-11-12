* Net profit A$50.3 mln for 2014 vs A$175 mln 2013

* Dry weather to impact harvest

* Dividend slashed (Adds earnings details, comments, shares)

SYDNEY, Nov 13 GrainCorp Ltd, Australia's largest listed agribusiness, said its annual net profit fell 64 percent from a year earlier, below analyst forecasts, as dry weather led to lower grain volumes.

Net profit came in at A$50.3 million ($43.85 million) for the full year ending Sept. 30, compared with A$175 million the previous 12 months and lower than the A$88 million average forecast of 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters Starmine. Excluding one-off costs, operating net profit was A$95 million.

The company slashed its final dividend to five Australian cents from 20 Australian cents as revenue fell 8 percent to A$4.09 billion.

"Growers have had to contend with continued hot and dry conditions in many areas, compounding the challenges of the growing season," Chief Executive Officer Mark Palmquist, who took the position last month and is filling a 10-month vacancy, said on Thursday.

"While it's a smaller crop, the quality is generally good and we are all hoping for a good, clean run through to the end of harvest," he said.

Uncertainty about GrainCorp's future has lingered since late 2013 when a newly elected Australian government scuttled a A$2.8 billion takeover bid by America's Archer Daniels Midland Co , citing national interests.

The situation became even more volatile when the company's chief executive officer, who had planned to leave following the takeover anyway, left soon after the government rejected the deal.

The firm will have to show it can prosper as an expected El Nino weather pattern causes drier weather and lower grain production on Australia's east coast, where it has most of its business.

Palmquist said GrainCorp expects the environment for its core grains business to remain "tight" in the 2015 financial year, with below average volume resulting in less product available for export.

Meanwhile, the government has since been reported to have softened its stance on foreign takeovers and ADM has kept its 19.9 percent stake in GrainCorp, stoking speculation it may make another run at buying the Australian company.

On Thursday, the company made no comment on the intentions of its largest shareholder.

GrainCorp shares fell 1.4 percent to A$8.42 in early trading on Thursday in a stronger overall market.

(1 US dollar = 1.1472 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby)