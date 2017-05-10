UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.
GrainCorp said its underlying net profit for the six months ended March 31 came in A$100.1 million ($73.6 million), up from A$32.2 million last year.
GrainCorp was boosted by Australia's record wheat output during the 2016/17 season, supporting the company's storage and handling segment as well as its trading arm.
Australian wheat production totalled 35.13 million tonnes last year, surpassing the previous record set in the 2011/12 season. ($1 = 1.3600 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources