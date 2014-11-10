RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 10 Grainger Plc
* Grainger announces that it has signed an agreement with Sigma Capital Group Plc
* Deal grants co exclusive option for initial 4-year term to buy development opportunities of 100 units or more sourced by Sigma Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1GGEeXn Further company coverage:
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)