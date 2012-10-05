UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON Oct 5 Grainger PLC : * Sells first phase of major Hampshire housing development to Bloor homes * End gross development value ("gdv") for Bloor homes is anticipated to be in
the region of 35 million pounds
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts