April 25 Industrial distributor W.W. Grainger
Inc increased its quarterly dividend by 21 percent, a
week after posting strong results and raising its full-year
outlook.
The company will now pay a dividend of 80 cents per share,
compared with its earlier payout of 66 cents per share.
Last week, Grainger reported a quarterly profit that beat
analysts' expectations, helped by higher demand for its products
in the United States, and raised its full-year earnings
guidance.
Grainger's shares were trading up 2 percent at $208.94 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)