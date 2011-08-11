* Sales margins 10 mths to end-July fall to 39.7 pct
* Says making good progress integrating Lloyds portfolios
LONDON Aug 11 Grainger expects the UK
property market to continue being affected by the subdued
economy, and that it is making good progress integrating the
first three housing portfolios under its Lloyds RAMP
agreement.
The company said it had made 79.5 million pounds ($128.3
million) of sales in the four months to end-July, and had a
further 40.5 million pounds worth in solicitors' hands or
exchanged.
This took Grainger's total sales pipeline for the year to
189.2 million pounds, from 154.8 million pounds a year ago.
"The resilience and liquidity of our portfolio continue to
be evidenced by strong sales in excess of valuation, despite
ongoing challenges in the residential market," the company said
in its interim management statement on Thursday.
However, it said the UK economy continued to be subdued and
anticipated this would continue in the medium term and would be
reflected in the UK residential market.
"The challenges in the market are evidenced by low levels of
sales and mortgage approvals but regional variations continue to
be apparent with London house prices demonstrating the most
buoyancy," Grainger said.
In the ten months to end-July, Grainger completed sales of
531 vacant housing units for 94.3 million pounds, at an
estimated trading margin on sales of 39.7 percent. A year ago it
sold 597 units for 90.1 million pounds, at a margin of 42.7
percent.
On Aug. 9, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' data
showed England and Wales house prices continued to fall in July,
at a slower pace than in June. Its seasonally adjusted house
price balance rose to -22 in July, from an upwardly revised -26
in June.
In May, Grainger said it had been selected by Lloyds Banking
Group to supply its residential housing platform.
Grainger said it had made "good progress" with integrating
the first three Lloyds housing portfolios under the companies'
RAMP agreement, and now had 1283 units under management.
In May, Grainger said it was confident its portfolio would
continue to outperform in a slow market for home sales, and
planned to return some cash from its improved first-half profits
to shareholders.
($1 = 0.619 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)