* Sales margins 10 mths to end-July fall to 39.7 pct

* Says making good progress integrating Lloyds portfolios

LONDON Aug 11 Grainger expects the UK property market to continue being affected by the subdued economy, and that it is making good progress integrating the first three housing portfolios under its Lloyds RAMP agreement.

The company said it had made 79.5 million pounds ($128.3 million) of sales in the four months to end-July, and had a further 40.5 million pounds worth in solicitors' hands or exchanged.

This took Grainger's total sales pipeline for the year to 189.2 million pounds, from 154.8 million pounds a year ago.

"The resilience and liquidity of our portfolio continue to be evidenced by strong sales in excess of valuation, despite ongoing challenges in the residential market," the company said in its interim management statement on Thursday.

However, it said the UK economy continued to be subdued and anticipated this would continue in the medium term and would be reflected in the UK residential market.

"The challenges in the market are evidenced by low levels of sales and mortgage approvals but regional variations continue to be apparent with London house prices demonstrating the most buoyancy," Grainger said.

In the ten months to end-July, Grainger completed sales of 531 vacant housing units for 94.3 million pounds, at an estimated trading margin on sales of 39.7 percent. A year ago it sold 597 units for 90.1 million pounds, at a margin of 42.7 percent.

On Aug. 9, Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' data showed England and Wales house prices continued to fall in July, at a slower pace than in June. Its seasonally adjusted house price balance rose to -22 in July, from an upwardly revised -26 in June.

In May, Grainger said it had been selected by Lloyds Banking Group to supply its residential housing platform.

Grainger said it had made "good progress" with integrating the first three Lloyds housing portfolios under the companies' RAMP agreement, and now had 1283 units under management.

In May, Grainger said it was confident its portfolio would continue to outperform in a slow market for home sales, and planned to return some cash from its improved first-half profits to shareholders. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Andrew Macdonald)