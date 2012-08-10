Aug 10 Industrial distributor WW Grainger Inc's
sales grew 11 percent in July on higher demand for its
heavy and light manufacturing products.
Grainger, considered an industrial bellwether, said daily
July sales in its U.S. segment increased 6 percent. Sales in its
heavy and light manufacturing markets were up in the high single
digits, the company said.
Daily sales in Canada increased 10 percent in July while
those in the company's other businesses' segment rose 71
percent.
Shares of the Chicago-based company, which competes with MSC
Industrial Direct Co and Fastenal Co closed
at$204.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.