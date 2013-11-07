LONDON Nov 7 Grainger, Britain's
largest listed private landlord posted a 9 percent rise in
annual gross net asset value and swung to a profit over the
year.
The company, which owns and manages properties across the
United Kingdom and Germany, on Thursday said its gross net asset
value rose to 242 pence per share from 223 pence over the year
to Sept. 30.
It booked pretax profits of 64.3 million pounds ($103.4
million) over the year, compared to a loss of 1.7 million pounds
last year, and cut its net debt by 235 million pounds to 959
million pounds.
The profit rise came as a result of efforts to reduce its
debt, it said, adding that it was well positioned to take
advantage of changes in the country's housing market.
Fees from co-invested and co-maanged vehicles and other
income rose by 17 percent to 12.9 million pounds. It also paid
out a final dividend of 1.46 pence per ordinary share, up from
1.37 pence in the previous year.
Grainger has traditionally specialised in buying regulated
tenancies from landlords, whereby it generates income from rents
and also makes a profit on selling the property once the home is
vacated.
In recent years it has also increased its focus on becoming
a rental landlord, taking advantage of the rising trend of
Britons being forced to rent rather than own their own homes due
to a shortage of houses and mortgages.
Grainger said government efforts to help Britons buy homes
through the Help to Buy scheme, as well as to boost development
in the rental sector through the Build to Rent fund, were
helping to strengthen the market, but said more homes needed to
be built to avoid excessive house price inflation.
Shares in Grainger closed at 197 pence on Wednesday, valuing
it at 815.52 million pounds.