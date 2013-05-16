May 16 Grainger PLC : * Gross fee income increased by 35.4% to £6.8M * Well positioned to take advantage of changes in the UK housing market and

private rented sector * Triple net asset value per share up 6.6% to 167P * Gross net asset value per share up 0.6% to 224P (September 2012: 223P) * Pre-tax profit of £11.0M (March 2012: £15.1M) * Net debt of £1.15BN at 31 March 2013, reduced further to £1.08BN by 13 may

(September 2012: £1.19BN