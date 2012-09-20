* Five-person desk closing due to lack of business
* Desk to close Nov. 1
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Sept 20 Brokerage ABN AMRO Clearing
Chicago LLC will shut down its grains desk on the trading floor
of the Chicago Board of Trade on Nov. 1 due to a lack of pit
trade business, the five members of the desk told Reuters on
Thursday.
The team of four phone clerks and one runner primarily
handled business from investors using the "open outcry" futures
trading pits for transactions.
A spokesman for ABN AMRO in Chicago declined to comment.
"We're closing November first," one of the desk staffers
said. "We were busy about five minutes after the open and about
10 minutes before the close but that was about it. The rest of
the day there was no business."
Exponential growth of electronic trading has rapidly eroded
trading volume in the once raucous CBOT grain trading floor
futures pits, which have set global market benchmarks for
everything from oats to corn for more than 160 years.
Floor trading of grain and soy complex options remains
robust, but futures trading by old-school hand and verbal
signals continues to fade.
In August, 96 percent of CBOT ag contracts were traded
electronically, according to CBOT data. On Wednesday the share
was 94 percent.
The ABN AMRO desk staff, who asked not to be named, were
looking for jobs but said they were not optimistic there would
be any openings on the trading floor.
"I'm taking a little time off and we'll see where I go from
here," one said.
Managers, phone clerks and runners from other trading desks
did not want to comment on the record about the closing of the
ABN AMRO desk.
"It wouldn't be good for me to comment on another company or
another desk, but yes the ABN AMRO desk is closing. We're still
here and have heard nothing," a source at a competing company
said. "As futures pit trade keeps shrinking, there is simply
less need for a floor presence, fewer desks on the floor."
The ABN AMRO grains floor desk is well known among floor
traders and news agencies as a reliable source of market
information.
"I'm not so sure the CME is aware of the sociology and the
news sharing that takes place on the floor, but everything is
going electronically anyway," a trade source said.
ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC is part of the Dutch bank ABN
AMRO.