CHICAGO Feb 12 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland is tightening its grain moisture guidelines for
corn shipped on barges to U.S. Gulf Coast export terminals
beginning in August to better meet export standards, trade
sources said on Wednesday.
From Aug. 1, ADM will discount yellow corn barges with grain
moisture above 14.5 percent, versus 15 percent previously, they
said.
The move would bring moisture specs for incoming corn in
line with standards written into most export contracts, analysts
said. Top importer Japan has been requiring 14.5 percent
moisture U.S. corn for years, they said.
It could also make it easier for ADM to manage corn export
supplies in future seasons when a larger-than-normal share of
incoming grain has a high moisture content. Last autumn, many
exporters struggled to source enough dry corn to blend with
wetter grain, which has less value in the export market.
"The export market is pretty much 14.5 (percent) at the Gulf
so I think they're trying to get some similarity there.
Everybody got caught last fall with a high moisture crop that
didn't make some of the specs they wanted," said Dan Basse,
president of Chicago-based consultancy AgResource Co.
Lower moisture guidelines by one of the world's largest
grain handlers could prompt other exporters to make similar
changes, Basse said.
But the stricter guidelines could also make it tougher for
ADM river elevators to source corn from farmers as long as
competing corn buyers accept grain with 15 or 15.5 percent
moisture without any penalty, trade sources said.
It would also raise grain drying costs for farmers, they
said.
ADM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.