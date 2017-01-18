BRIEF-SDX Energy says proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
SINGAPORE Jan 18 The head of corn trading at Archer Daniels Midland Co, Victor Petzold, has left to join Swiss trader Ameropa AG, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Petzold's move is the second high-profile departure from ADM this month as the company and other global agricultural traders grapple with a grain glut that is depressing prices.
ADM and Ameropa both declined to comment.
The chief executive of United States-based Archer Daniels' trading arm in Asia, Frederik Groth, has also left the company, sources said on Friday.
Petzold had worked at German trader Alfred C. Toepfer until 2014 before joining ADM, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Earlier this month COFCO Agri, the international grains business of China's state run COFCO Corp, said that Matt Jansen had resigned as CEO after 18 months in the job. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul, Michael Hogan and Tom Polansek; Editing by David Goodman)
* proposed acquisition of producing assets in Egypt, Morocco - accelerated bookbuild to raise approximately $40 million
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: