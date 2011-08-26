* U.S.-based export company accused of tax evasion

* Argentina kicked Bunge off grains registry in May

* Not being on registry causes logistical headaches

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 An Argentine court has ordered the government to reinstate commodities-exporting company Bunge (BG.N) to the country's grains registry in a ruling that could help the company's bottom line.

The decision by a federal appeals court in Cordoba province, which the government says it will appeal to the country's Supreme Court, was published late on Thursday.

Bunge was kicked off the Argentine exporters' register in May after the government accused it and other big grain trading houses of tax evasion, a charge the companies flatly deny. [ID:nN28284090]

"Being on the grains list is the only way for companies involved in the trade ... to participate on equal footing," the appeals court ruling said.

Bunge's representatives were not immediately available to comment on the decision.

Despite not being in the registry, Bunge can continue exporting grains and agricultural products as usual, but it cannot cash in on certain tax benefits and it faces hurdles to transport goods within the South American country. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jim Marshall)