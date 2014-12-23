(Corrects that this is the first time this strain has been approved for export to China from Argentina)

BUENOS AIRES Dec 23 Argentina has received authorization to export one of its genetically modified varieties of corn to China for the first time, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

The Argentine government had been negotiating access to the Chinese market for Syngenta's Agrisure Viptera corn strain for several years. The South American country is the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by Richard Lough and Phil Berlowitz)