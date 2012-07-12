* 2011/12 soy crop at 39.9 mln T, down from 48.9 mln yr/yr

* 25,000 ha of soy still unharvested but ravaged by drought

* Corn harvest 86 pct complete, crop also seen lower yr/yr

* U.S. drought sparks global supply concerns, grains rally

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, July 12 Argentina's 2011/12 soy harvest has come in at an expected 39.9 million tonnes, but 20 percent lower than the previous year's crop after a Pampas dry spell dashed early-season hopes of bumper crop, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Last year's soy take in Argentina - the world's top exporter of derivatives such as soyoil and meal - was 48.9 million tonnes, according to government data. The country's biggest soy crop ever was the 53 million tonnes collected in 2009/10.

The Agriculture Ministry predicts 2011/12 soy output of 40.3 million tonnes after a December-January drought dashed early hopes for a bumper crop.

But the exchange said the few remaining areas to be harvested were so ravaged by the six-week dry spell, followed by harvest-disrupting floods, that 39.9 million tonnes remains its final estimate.

"There are still some fields to be harvested in western, central and southeast Buenos Aires province (Argentina's No. 1 farm region)," the exchange said in its weekly crop report.

"This area amounts to about 25,000 hectares (62,000 acres) where productivity has been harshly reduced by various weather factors and delays in harvesting. The volume that can be collected in these areas is not significant and will not change accumulated national production," the report said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast a 41 million-tonne soy take in Argentina this season.

The production drop comes as worries mount about U.S. grain supplies.

What looks to be the worst U.S. drought in a quarter of a century has sparked a commodity rally, with key grain prices hitting highs. The last time this happened - in 2010 when Russia suffered a massive crop failure - it caused food crises in vulnerable countries around the globe.

Traders said buyers in Europe, North Africa and the Middle East had pulled back on regular purchases, opting to wait for prices to cool off.

Global food demand is expected by the United Nations to double by 2050 as world population hits 9 billion. Argentina, which boasts a fertile Pampas grains belt bigger than the size of France, will be key to feeding an increasingly hungry world.

CORN CROP, WHEAT PLANTING ALSO SEEN LOWER

Argentina is also the world's No. 2 corn exporter and the government estimates this season's production at 20.1 million tonnes after the drought melted early expectations of a 2011/12 crop well over the 23 million tonnes harvested in 2010/11.

The exchange forecasts corn output at 19.3 million tonnes this season while the USDA sees Argentine production of 21.0 million tonnes.

Argentina's 2011/12 corn harvest is 86.1 percent done, marking progress of 5.1 percentage points over the last seven days but lagging the previous season's tempo by 2.8 percentage points, the exchange said.

U.S. corn futures rose 3 percent on Thursday, recouping all of the prior session's losses, as forecasts for moderate rain across the drought-parched Midwest failed to placate worries about shrinking yields.

Argentina is the world's sixth biggest wheat exporter and is the top supplier to neighboring Brazil. The USDA forecasts Argentina's wheat production in the 2012/13 crop year at 12.0 million tonnes, down from 14.5 million tonnes the year before.

Argentina's 2012/13 wheat plantings are set to fall 20 percent this season to 3.7 million hectares, the exchange says.

Argentine growers say profits are hurt by export curbs imposed on wheat and corn as part of the state's push to ensure domestic food supplies.

"Seeding has covered 78 percent of this season's forecasted wheat area, marking progress of 13.7 percentage points over the previous week, reflecting a lag of 1.9 percentage points interannually," the report said.

Wheat prices have risen in Argentina since the government approved large 2012/13 export volumes last month, a move welcomed by growers even though it may have come too late to bolster this year's plantings. (Additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi)