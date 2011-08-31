(Repeats for wider distribution)

* President Fernandez vows to "deepen" policy model

* World crisis could hit local economy during her 2nd term

* Grains powerhouse Argentina world's No 1 soyoil supplier

By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 31 Argentine farmers fear more state intervention in the grains trade, now that President Cristina Fernandez looks sure to win an easy re-election while promising to "deepen the model" of her government.

She has already put steep taxes on soybean exports and curbs on international wheat and corn shipments, sparking howls from growers who say such policies are terrible for business.

The 58-year-old Peronist leader nonetheless thumped her rivals in the August primary and is heavily favored to win a second four-year term in October.

She and allied lawmakers have been mum on what "deepening the model" might entail for the all-important grains sector.

Adding to the uncertainty is the sputtering world economy, which threatens to undercut emerging markets such as Argentina and increase the need for social spending, which grains industry insiders fear will be paid for by them via new taxes.

Fernandez, helped by an economy growing by about 8 percent, pulled a touch more than 50 percent of the Aug. 14 primary vote, leaving her top competitors 38 points behind.

She champions the "economic and social model with which the Argentines recovered confidence and self esteem", following the country's 2001/02 financial meltdown, a model pioneered by her late husband, Nestor Kirchner, who preceded her as president.

Commodity export revenues have been key to the recovery. Argentina grows five times as much soy as it did 20 years ago, making it the world's No. 1 soyoil and soymeal supplier.

Part of Fernandez's popularity comes from her social programs, such as one in which several million families receive subsidies that go up with every new child born.

She often mentions "deepening" her job creation, import substitution and education policies, leaving growers and grains traders to wonder what's in store for the agricultural sector. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic of food prices and Argentine soy, corn production: r.reuters.com/teh72s Full election campaign coverage [ID:nARVOTE] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

"The government will be looking for the economic resources its needs to continue its populist spending policies," said Ricardo Buryaile, an opposition member of Congress.

"This will include more taxes and restrictions on grains exports and the possible nationalization of external sales," he added. "If she wins 50 percent in October, enough lawmakers in Congress will join her to pass these kinds of measures."

Others predict a softer approach, saying the president will want to keep improving relations with the farm sector after a dramatic falling out with growers over tax policy in 2009.

The government continues at odds with grains exporters such as Bunge (BG.N) over accusations, denied by the companies, of tax evasion. But she has made inroads with smaller farmers, fueling talk that a tax on big land holdings may be planned.

The opposition remains in disarray. A newspaper cartoon recently portrayed several opposition figures looking droopy as they sit in one of Fernandez's high-heeled shoes.

The primary vote served as an elaborate opinion poll ahead of the Oct. 23 election because all parties had already chosen their candidates and people could vote across party lines.

"Voters rewarded the government on the basis of the economy," said Ignacio Labaqui, a local analyst with emerging markets consultancy Medley Global Advisors. "On average, voters are not looking for a radicalization of her governing model."

FOOD DEMAND SPURS INVESTMENT

The only firm promise Fernandez has made on the agriculture policy front is to push for a law limiting foreign buying of farm land, a proposal that many growers favor.

The farm ministry has rejected the idea of reestablishing the National Grains Board, a government entity that controlled exports before it was disbanded in 1991.

Still, the specter of Fernandez bringing the board back or otherwise nationalizing the grains trade, in an effort to increase government revenue, is never far from traders' minds.

Farmers rail against current policies, such as the wheat and corn export curbs, which are meant to control local consumer prices by ensure ample domestic food supplies.

But, adhering to the axiom "People Need to Eat", international investment funds have poured money into Argentina, betting that grains prices will continue to be supported for decades ahead by rising world food demand.

The country, with is fertile Pampas and ample water supplies, is well positioned to keep attracting investment despite warnings from economists about external shocks ahead.

A sharp slowdown in China, Argentina's key soymeal client, for example could prompt Fernandez to look for new revenue sources to fund government stimulus and social spending.

"Deepening the model means taking more money out of the pockets of people who produce and putting it into the pockets of people who do not produce, but who vote," said one local grains export company executive who asked not to be named.

"What does this mean for the agricultural sector over the next four years?" the executive said. "We just don't know." (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)