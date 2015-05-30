(Recasts with wage deal)

By Maximiliano Rizzi and Eliana Raszewski

BUENOS AIRES May 29 Grains crushers in Rosario, Argentina's main export hub, agreed a pay deal late on Friday to end a three week strike that had delayed some soy export shipments.

Daniel Yofra, head of the Soyoil Workers Federation, said his union had settled for a 27.8 percent pay increase, retrospective to April. The union represents 20 percent of crushers in the world's biggest supplier of soymeal and soyoil.

The talks had reached make-or-break point, with another powerful union threatening to paralyze exports by launching its own industrial action on Monday unless a settlement was reached.

Rosario accounts for about 80 percent of Argentina's grains exports, and the crushers' strike came at the peak of what is expected to be a record soy harvest and had impacted world soy prices at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Andres Alcaraz, a spokesman for the CIARA chamber, which groups producers and exporters of grains, said the pay accord benefited all sides.

"The companies recognize the effort which has been made to reach a deal. It is an agreement that benefits everyone," Alcaraz said.

Tough pay talks and strikes are common in Argentina at this time of year, as workers negotiate wages in line with one of the world's highest rates of inflation. Prices surged about 35 percent in 2014, according to private estimates, although the government figure was 24 percent.

The government acts as mediator in such negotiations, and wields significant influence over the final outcome. Earlier this month, the economy ministry agreed a 27 percent pay rise for two government-allied unions.

The crushers' strike initially only impacted smaller ports in Rosario's southern districts, but since Tuesday the union has been blocking some larger terminals in the north, such as those run by Bunge Ltd and Cargill Inc.

"They've now removed the pickets," said Guillermo Wade, head of the local Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities.

The chamber said the loading of 41 vessels had been delayed since Tuesday.

There was no immediate comment from the local branch of the muscular CGT union as to whether it would call off its planned strike on Monday. The CGT in Rosario counts quality control and dock workers among its members. (Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Simon Cameron-Moore)