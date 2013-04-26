* Boosted by purchase of Cefetra, Bohnhorst

* Sees North Africa, U.S. growth opportunities

* Keen to expand further after 2013

By Henning Gloystein

LONDON, April 26 German agricultural cooperative Baywa expects its grain trading volumes to rise to around 30 million tonnes in 2013, five times as high as last year, following its purchase of Dutch grains trader Cefetra.

The 125 million euro ($162.57 million) acquisition and its 35 million euro purchase of Germany's Bohnhorst has turned Baywa from a local grain trader into a significant international trading company, Chief Executive Klaus Lutz told Reuters on Friday.

"Before these acquisitions, we were a localised southern German/Austrian company without deep sea port access and we were surrounded by friends, the local cooperatives," Lutz said.

"Now we are a global player and surrounded by competitors."

Rotterdam-based Cefetra trades in products including soybeans, grains and palm products, and German Bohnhorst deals in grains, fruit and vegetables, feeds and fertilisers.

Lutz said the purchase of Cefetra in particular would boost Baywa's trading volumes in grain markets.

"Thanks to this expansion, we expect our grain trading volumes to rise from 6 million tonnes last year to 28-30 million tonnes in 2013, making us a top international player."

Lutz said that he sees the company's key growth areas in North Africa - a major buying region for cereals - and the United States, but added that he did not expect further acquisitions this year.

"2013 will be a year of consolidation, but we still want to grow through acquisition in our grain and fruit business, and are keen to develop a global distribution network," he said.

"North Africa is very interesting for this, but also the United States, and we hope to find new opportunities from 2014 onwards," he said.

Lutz said the company's target for 2014 was to achieve earnings before income and tax (EBIT) of 150 million euros in its agricultural sector, and of 50 million euros each in its other sectors, energy and building materials. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)