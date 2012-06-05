SAO PAULO, June 5 The Brazilian government
trimmed its 2011/12 soybean crop estimate on Tuesday after
drought ravaged output in the world's second biggest producer
this season, but raised the country's corn output well into
record territory.
Soy production was forecast at 66.37 million tonnes for the
crop that ended harvesting in May. That number was down slightly
from last month's estimate of 66.68 million tonnes.
Corn production jumped in the government's latest forecast
to 67.79 million tonnes from the 65.90 million projected a month
ago.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing and; Fabiola Gomes)