LONDON Aug 28 UK wheat stocks held at ports, co-operatives and merchants totalled 782,000 tonnes as of June, down 5 percent from the same time a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

The total comprised 547,000 tonnes of home-grown wheat and 234,000 tonnes of imported supplies.

Stocks were, however, above those held at the same stage in 2011 (717,000 tonnes) and 2012 (678,000 tonnes), reflecting a sharp rise in the amount of imported wheat held during the last two seasons.

"Stocks (of imported wheat) in both 2013 and 2014 are approximately double the stock levels typically reported in other recent years due to much higher imports of wheat for 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons following two low UK harvests in 2012 and 2013," Britain's farm ministry said.

Britain harvested just 11.9 million tonnes of wheat last summer, its smallest crop in more than a decade and down 10 percent from the previous year's already sub-par 13.3 million.

Stocks of own-grown wheat held on farms in England and Wales in June fell to 367,000 tonnes, down 26 percent from a year earlier, reflecting the smaller crop in 2013 and improved quality which helped to boost demand, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by David Evans)