CHICAGO Dec 13 U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill
Inc said on Thursday it expanded rail service out of
its Atchison, Kansas, grain facility to increase rail shipments
of corn, soybeans, wheat and sorghum to major U.S. export hubs.
Cargill's Twin Rivers Farm Service Group, serviced by Union
Pacific Railroad, can now load 110 car shuttles, up from 75
cars, shipping grain to the U.S. West Coast, Southwest and Gulf
of Mexico locations, and Mexico. One rail car holds roughly
3,500 bushels of corn.
The expansion is the second major investment in grain
handling Cargill has announced recently. In November it revealed
a $6.4 million expansion of its grain elevator complex in
Tuscola, Illinois, to ship more corn and soybeans to the U.S.
southeast and Gulf of Mexico ports. That project is expected to
be completed in the spring of 2013.
Cargill has owned the Atchison facility since 1999. Storage
capacity at the facility is about 6.6 million bushels, according
to grain industry sources.