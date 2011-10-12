--Gavin Maguire is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. To get his real-time views on the market, please join the Global Ags Forum. --

By Gavin Maguire

CHICAGO, Oct 12 You know commodity trading conditions are tough when even firms that sit on both the buy and sell sides of a market still suffer hefty losses.

Such was the case with 140-year old agribusiness giant Cargill CARG.UL, which recently reported a 66 percent drop in earnings in the latest quarter over year-ago levels due to global economic uncertainty and turbulent markets. But Cargill was far from being the only agribusiness on the receiving end of a thumping in the July-September quarter, which goes to show that the old adage that such firms thrive during times of high and volatile crop prices doesn't always ring true.

SHARING THE PAIN

Cargill's profit-drop shocker captured the attention it did because it highlighted how even expert traders can get stumped from time to time. After all, if a fully integrated agri-giant that controls the entire stream of agricultural production from grain acquisition through to processing and distribution can't make money in these markets, how can anyone else?

But as can be seen in the following graphic, all the agribusiness majors - from Cargill's competitors Archer Daniels Midland Co ( ADM.N ) and Bunge LTD ( BG.N ) to seed producers like Monsanto ( MON.N ) and equipment makers such as Deere & Co ( DE.N ) - all suffered share price setbacks during the three months to October 1 as uncertain global markets took a bite out of corporate performance in the sector. (Graphic of agribusiness performance: link.reuters.com/ryd44s )

Even Glencore ( GLEN.L ) - arguably the most famous commodities trading firm in the world and supposedly still in a honeymoon period with investors following its mid-May Initial Public Offering in London - couldn't swim against the bearish tides. The Swiss-based outfit lost more than 17 percent in share value over the quarter and at one-point in August traded more than 34 percent below its IPO launch price amid the broad commodity market meltdown.

Of course, much of the weakness seen in commodities businesses merely reflected the downswing in the broader stock market over the summer as a general 'risk off' attitude set in across the board. A range of companies from Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs to household goods producers like Procter & Gamble to tech leaders like Google all saw their share prices lose altitude over the quarter. (Graphic of company performance during Q3: link.reuters.com/syd44s )

But in many ways agri-related firms performed more poorly than the broader stock market, thanks to the accompanying decline in the commodities on which most of agri firms depend.

Seed and fertilizer giant Monsanto, for instance, declined only 3 percent in share value between July 1 and September 15, compared to the S&P 500 stock index which was down close to 10 percent over the same period.

By the end of September, however, Monsanto shares were 14 percent off their September 15 levels thanks to the 15 percent slump in the corn price over that period. The S&P index, by contrast, dipped 6 percent between September 15 and that month's end.

In fact, over the second half of September corn's steep demise forced nearly all agribusiness firms to underperform the broader stock market, thanks to that commodity's overwhelming influence on the sector. (Graphic of the corn price versus agribusiness shares: link.reuters.com/tyd44s )

Corn's impact on these firms' share prices stems from how profitable a crop it has become for growers in recent years, especially in the United States where farmers are projected to harvest roughly $80 billion of the crop this year alone.

Tight world balances of corn also are leading to projections of continued strong production of the crop in 2012 and beyond, further influencing the share price valuations of firms involved in the production, collection and processing of corn and other key crops.

Such commodity price/share price correlation, however, begs the question how will corn prices impact these firms going forward?

HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN?

The answer is already starting to emerge in the share price performances of the firms, which were dragged lower by corn throughout the latter half of last month, but are now starting to press higher as the corn price recovers.

Renewed end-user demand interest coupled with projections that next year's U.S. corn acreage will almost certainly need to be above 2011's in order to meet consumption have fueled a strong recovery bounce in corn values lately, which in turn has lent support to the firms that engage in the production and sale of that commodity.

Indeed, in recent sessions nearly all of the firms that underperformed the stock market during the late-September corn slump have recently outperformed their benchmarked peers thanks to corn's robust performance.

The obvious exception has been Bunge, which in many regards is a far more soybean-centric firm than Monsanto and ADM, for example, and so is perhaps struggling to glean strength from the corn market of late while soybeans have so clearly underperformed that commodity in recent sessions. (Graphic of corn and soy prices versus agribusiness shares since October 3: link.reuters.com/vyd44s )

But the soybean market cannot afford to lose substantial acreage to corn next year due to strong consumption levels of its own, so in time soybean values should climb relative to corn and so eventually help the shares of major producers and processors of that crop.

In all, the fate of agribusinesses is clearly tied up with the performance and price direction of the crops in which they are all heavily involved. And given the ongoing need for continued crop production expansion on nearly all fronts as the planet grapples with declining crop inventories, the prospects for firms dedicated to the production and distribution of these commodities should continue to improve as long as crop prices remain on a rising trajectory.

Rough patches such as that seen in recent months will still appear from time to time, but as long as the world generally consumes more grain and oilseeds than it produces, the longer term bias of agribusiness earnings should stay to the upside.

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)