BRIEF-Axios Mobile says Marc Topacio resigns as interim CFO
* Axios Mobile Assets Corp- Marc Topacio has resigned as company's interim chief financial officer
MELBOURNE, July 31 U.S. soybean yields may fall to as low as 34-35 bushels per acre if no rains fall on the drought-stricken crop in the next two weeks, the executive vice president commodities of New-York based trading firm INTL FCStone said on Tuesday.
Peter Nessler Jr. told Reuters at a grains conference in Melbourne that U.S. soybean yields are currently forecast at between 37-38 bushels per acre.
New crop U.S. corn yields are expected to range between 132-138 bushels per acre, he said. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
TORONTO, Feb 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a fresh record high as heavyweight financial shares climbed, while lower oil and gold prices weighed on the energy and materials groups.
SAO PAULO, Feb 13 State-controlled insurance holding company BB Seguridade Participações SA on Monday forecast slower profit growth this year, reflecting the impact of Brazil's harshest recession ever and a rapid decline in interest rates.