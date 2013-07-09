PARIS, July 9 European commodities exchange NYSE
Liffe will launch on July 15 four new futures and
options contracts on the Paris-based milling wheat markets as part of an overhaul of its flagship grain futures.
NYSE Liffe will open contracts for Sept. 2015, Dec. 2015,
March 2016 and May 2016 delivery, bringing the total number of
milling wheat contracts open to 12, it said in a statement.
The commodities exchange owned by NYSE Euronext said last
month it would create a new delivery point at the northern
French port of Dunkirk, operational from Sept. 2015, and adopt a
contract calendar similar to that used in Chicago for its
milling wheat futures.
Rapid growth in recent years has created pressure to change
the Paris-based wheat futures, which are a price benchmark for
the European market, prompting NYSE Liffe to launch a review
last year.