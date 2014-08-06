European shares set for slightly lower open - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, March 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
PARIS Aug 6 A spokeswoman for Euronext declined to comment on Wednesday on market talk that the delivery silos Euronext's wheat futures <0#BL2:> contracts are tied to could change their quality requirements for incoming grain.
Euronext's Paris-based wheat futures rose sharply in early trade on Wednesday on talk that the market's two delivery silos would revise their quality criteria to preserve milling quality after a rain-hit French harvest looks set to be a low grade one.
Traders have said that Euronext and the silo operators have been holding meetings since Tuesday on the issue, but none of the parties has confirmed the discussions. (Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)
MILAN, March 20 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
March 20 Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, raised its long-term cash generation target due to benefits of acquisitions made last year.
PARIS, March 20 Worldline, a maker of payment terminals owned by Atos, is preparing an offer for rival Ingenico, La Lettre de L'Expansion reported on Monday, without citing sources.