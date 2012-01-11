* Grain crop growth well advanced in France, Britain
* Disease, cold snap are risks after mild early winter
* Mild weather benefits crops in frost-prone Germany
* Dryness a concern in Italy, Spain
By Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Jan 11 Mild weather so far this
winter in western Europe has helped grain sowing and accelerated
plant growth but could leave crops vulnerable to disease or a
future cold snap, analysts said.
Higher-than-normal temperatures in the past month have
followed a warm autumn, leaving some crops sown for next
summer's harvest well ahead of their usual rate of development.
Weather in western Europe is forecast to remain mild in the
coming week before freezing temperatures reach Germany and
eastern France the following week, according to an outlook from
the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Protection: wxmaps.org/pix/temp4.html
In France, the European Union's top grain producer and
exporter, crop growth has been boosted both by heavy rain in
December and continuing mild temperatures.
Last month was the mildest December since 2000, helping make
2011 the warmest year since 1900, according to France's
meteorological office. Rainfall last month was 45 percent above
average, bringing moisture to soil after a very dry autumn.
"The crops are growing as if they were in the middle of
spring," said Jean-Charles Deswarte of grains institute Arvalis.
France's main soft wheat crop was more advanced than usual,
with conditions in the next two to four weeks critical for
determining how forward its growth would be, he said, adding
that durum plants in the southwest and winter barley crops in
some areas were a month ahead of their normal growth rate.
The fast growth and gentle winter had allowed some pests to
develop and raised the risk of later frost damage.
"If the weather stays mild we will have an early harvest
with favourable crop prospects. If the cold comes we could go
from very little damage, in the event of a moderate and
progressive fall in temperatures, to a lot of damage if there is
an abrupt drop in temperatures," Deswarte said.
Farm ministry estimates call for the soft wheat area to rise
by about 1 percent in 2012 to equal a 2008 record, with winter
barley and durum sowings also seen higher.
Crops in Britain were also at a more advanced stage than
usual, with disease seen as the main threat to plants.
"I think the biggest potential problem is the levels of
disease. I think there will be more people going on with early
fungicides this year than previous years," analyst Susan Twining
of crop consultants ADAS said.
"On the whole they (wheat crops) are forward, but not too
forward," she said.
Some winter barley crops have suffered from disease,
including mildew and brown rust, she added.
Official estimates put the area sown in 2011 at 1.97 million
hectares for wheat and 359,000 hectares for winter barley, and
Twining said she expected about a 1 percent rise this year for
wheat and around a 3 percent drop for winter barley.
DRYNESS A CONCERN IN ITALY, SPAIN
In Germany, the unusually mild winter so far has been
favourable for winter grains and rapeseed in a country where
frost is a major threat to crops.
"The very mild weather means winterkill is not a theme so
far this winter," one German grains analyst said. "At this stage
of the game the harvest outlook is good with the sowed area
expanded, but a lot can still happen up to late March when frost
damage is still possible."
German winter wheat sowings for the summer 2012 crop have
been expanded by 2 percent on the year to 3.233 million
hectares, the national statistics agency said.
Further south, mild and generally dry conditions had favoured
sowing in Italy but could leave water reserves low.
"If it does not rain and snow in winter, there maybe not
enough water stored for spring and summer. People are beginning
to worry but the situation is not yet critical," said an
official at Italy's seedmakers association.
The association reiterated its previous estimate for a rise
of about 10 percent in soft wheat sowings for the 2012 harvest,
and a 20 percent jump in the durum area.
However, the current dry weather is more alarming for rice
and maize, which will be sown in spring and need plentiful
water, than for wheat, said Paolo Abballe, grain specialist at
Italy's biggest farmers body Coldiretti.
In drought-prone Spain, dry conditions were already
affecting winter crops, with farmers reporting a decline in area
in the Castille-Leon grain belt due to ground hardening at the
end of 2011, the warmest year in Spain in 40 years.
"After a very dry winter, seedlings are sprouting more or
less normally, although the lack of rain and above all snow,
which breaks up the soil, makes it harder for them to grow," a
spokeswoman for the Asaja farmers' union said.
April and May are make or break months for the winter grains
crop in Spain, which in the past five years has varied from 9
million to 19.7 million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Michael Hogan in
Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Martin Roberts in
Madrid; editing by Keiron Henderson)