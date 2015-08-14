* FranceAgriMer latest forecaster to see record crop
* Wheat quality rebounds from 2014 except protein
* Wheat, winter barley unscathed by hot, dry weather
(Adds detail)
PARIS, Aug 14 France should produce a record
40.4 million tonnes of soft wheat this year after harvesting in
the European Union's largest grain grower showed little impact
from this summer's dry, hot weather, farm office FranceAgriMer
said on Friday.
The estimate was above an initial forecast of 37.9 million
tonnes in early July, and at the top end of market estimates
putting the crop at 39-40 million tonnes.
Like other crop forecasters, FranceAgriMer said drought and
extreme heat this summer that have hurt maize (corn) plants came
too late to damage wheat that enjoyed good conditions earlier in
its growth cycle.
The previous record for soft wheat production in France was
38.2 million tonnes harvested in 1998. Last year, the crop
reached 37.5 million tonnes.
FranceAgriMer's harvest estimate was based on a national
yield of 7.83 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), surpassing the average
of the previous five years at 7.26 t/ha and supported by
above-average yields across the country.
The soft wheat area was put at 5.2 million hectares, in line
with previous estimates calling for the highest area in almost
80 years.
Crop quality was generally good. Among criteria used to
measure milling quality, test weights were excellent and should
on average be around 80 kilos per hectolitre, one of the highest
levels of the past 20 years, the office said in a statement.
Another measure, Hagberg falling numbers, which suffered
last year from heavy summer rain, were showing very good results
across the country, it said, without giving figures.
It also echoed market consensus that protein content was
more disappointing, estimating it would generally hold close to
last year's levels at between 10.5 and 11.5 percent.
Protein was diluted by the high yields while in some regions
dry conditions in the run-up to harvesting prevented crops from
benefiting from nitrogen fertiliser, which promotes protein
development, it said.
For barley, winter varieties similarly escaped damage from
dry, hot weather, allowing the national yield to reach an
above-average 7.4 t/ha and production 9.6 million tonnes, up
from 8.4 million last year, FranceAgriMer said.
Later-developing spring barley suffered more from heat, with
yields falling below 5 t/ha in the east, it said, estimating the
crop would fall to 2.9 million tonnes from 3.2 million in 2014.
Rapeseed felt the effects of dry conditions, contributing to
varied yields that pushed production down to near 5.1 million
tonnes after a unusually high 5.5 million last year.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose and David
Evans)