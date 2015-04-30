(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, April 30 French silo operator Senalia
said on Thursday it would stop taking wheat deliveries until
further notice because of a lack of demand.
Senalia is the main silo operator at the port of Rouen in
northern France, Europe's grain export hub, and one of the
delivery silos for Euronext's milling wheat futures
"Due to a decrease in milling wheat loading requests,
Senalia is forced to suspend reception of such lots, starting
next week," it said in a statement, noting that there was strong
demand for delivery.
"This position will be amended as soon as shipments resume,"
it added.
Shipments have decreased significantly this week in Rouen
after heavy volumes recorded in April, with only two cargoes of
wheat loading at the port on Thursday, port data showed.
Senalia took similar measures last September because of a
weak export outlook linked to a poor-quality crop. It was then
followed by Socomac, the other delivery point for the Euronext
wheat market.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing
by Laurence Frost and David Goodman)